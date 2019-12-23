NEW BREMEN — Mary E. Mescher, age 73, of New Bremen, died on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at 4:15 a.m. at the Heritage Center in Minster.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1946. in Versailles, Ohio, the daughter of the late L. Adrian and Margaret V. (Webb) Barga. On May 25, 1990, she married Stephen Mescher, and he survives in New Bremen.

Also surviving are her children. Lon (Deborah) Moyer, of Edgewood, New Mexico, James Moyer, of Bloomington, Indiana, Michael Moyer, of Anna, and Stacy (Daniel) Smuts, of Coldwater; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; her siblings and in-laws, Sue Jones, of Piqua, Rose (Denny) Saintignon, of Bradford, Madonna Maloy, of Versailles, Linda (Fred) Goewert, of Versailles, Delores Mescher and Sandra (Linus) Clune, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings. Rita Francis, Imogene Baltes, and James Barga.

Mary was a member of the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen where she had assisted with home communion distribution. For many years she worked for the Copeland Corporation in Sidney as an assembler. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, fishing, spending time at Grand Lake St. Marys, and mowing her yard. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, and she always made time to attend their various activities. Mary was well known for her cooking, and no one ever left her house hungry. She will be remembered as a caring, hard-working woman, who had an ornery sense of humor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen with the Rev. Thomas Dorn and Deacon Greg Bornhorst officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen, and at the church one hour prior to the Mass on Friday.

The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.