Mary Mescher

MARIA STEIN — Mary Catherine 'Toot" (Thobe) Mescher, age 89, of Maria Stein, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater.

She was born Nov. 22, 1930, in Maria Stein to the late Henry and Mathilda (Heitkamp) Thobe. On Aug. 11, 1951, she married John F. Mescher and he died Dec. 20, 2008.

She is survived by five children, Donna and Mike Berger, of Versailles, Ann and Joe Hess, of Carthagena, Wayne Mescher, of Piqua, Nadine and Alan Wendel, of Osgood, and Craig and Elizabeth Mescher, of Maria Stein; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jiggs and Velma Thobe, of Maria Stein, Mart and Tom Warner, of New Bremen, Don and Patty Thobe, of Maria Stein, Brownie and Shirley Thobe, of Maria Stein, Margie and David Moeller, of Cassella, Lois and Jay Hogenkamp, of Carthagena, and Larry Thobe, of St. Marys; and in-laws, Jean Thobe, of Maria Stein, Leander and Carol Mescher, of Dayton, and Marie Schmidt, of Vandalia.

She is preceded in death by siblings, Butch and Mary Thobe, Alice and Leonard Varno, Barney and Mary Thobe, Buck and Norma Thobe, Whitey and Ginny Thobe, Marilyn and Dale Miller, David Thobe and in-laws Linda Thobe Albert and Leona Mescher, Alvina and Henry Kuether, Agnes and Lawrence Hoying, George and Martha Mescher, Alvin and Norma Mescher, Leo Schmidt, Rita and George Sullivan, Paul and Joan Mescher, Grace and Richard Selhorst, Tom and Jeanette Mescher.

She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, she cooked at the Spiritual Center for many years. Toot enjoyed cooking, gardening, anything outdoors and playing cards, and she was always known for having a infectious smile.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church, Maria Stein (livestream at http://www.marioncatholiccommunity.org/live-stream.html). Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Maria Stein.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster. Due to Covid-19 concerns please limit physical contact with the family, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Memorials may be made to the Briarwood Activity Fund.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.