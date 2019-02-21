SIDNEY — Mary L. Moorman, 39, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 11:25 p.m. at Sidney Care Center.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1979, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of David Goings and the late Kitty (Boroff) Gray.

Mary is survived by five children, Dustin (Sara) Schwartz, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Ethan, Ryan, Joshua and Jacob Moorman, all of Sidney; granddaughter, Adelina Schwartz; brothers, Robert (Christy) Goings, Glen Goings and partner Amanda Bundy, both of Sidney; and brother-in-law, Virgil Cruea.

She was preceded in death by sister, Vicki Cruea.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Word of Life Church, 451 Second Ave., Sidney. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Moorman family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.