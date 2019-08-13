SIDNEY — Mary Nell Morrison, 83, of Sidney, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1935, in Elkhart, Indiana, the daughter of the late Russel W. and Ethel M. (Copeland) Johnson. She was married to Wayne E. Foster, who preceded her in death in April 1993. She later married Edward O. Morrison, who preceded her in death in March 2005.

Mary is survived by three children, Karen (Mark) Pulfer, of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, Stephen S. Foster, of Lovelock, Nevada, and Thomas (Christine) Foster, of Athens, Alabama; six grandchildren, Matthew (Jade) Pulfer, Benson (Kristen) Pulfer, Katherine (Terance) Gerner, Madison, Mason and Maxwell Foster; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (William) Biza and niece, Bonnie (Mark) Poeppelman, both of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by nephew, Robert Biza.

Mary was a graduate of the Miami Valley School of Nursing. Following school, she worked as a nurse for 50 years, serving in many capacities for Wilson Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Sidney Senior Center and the Sidney VFW Auxiliary. Mary was an excellent cook, loved cooking for her family and friends, and enjoyed entering items of her making into the Shelby County Fair. She also enjoyed flower gardening, but her greatest passion was her family and taking great care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Eileen Hix officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choosing in Mary's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Morrison family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.