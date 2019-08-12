MINSTER — Mary L. Morsey, age 94, of Minster, Ohio, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Elmwood New Bremen.

She was born Oct. 2, 1925, in St. Marys, Ohio to Frank and Clara (Horstman) Holtzhauer, and they preceded her in death. She was married May 8, 1948, in Minster, Ohio, to Thomas F. Morsey and he preceded her in death on Aug, 20, 2012.

She is survived by children and spouses, Jay and Barb Morsey, of Minster, David and JoAnne Morsey, of Punta Gorda, Florida, Helen and Gary Westrick, of Maumee, Ohio, Allen Morsey and Karen Massie, Hilliard, Ohio, Karen and Mark Anders, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Douglas and Brenda Morsey, of Minster, and Dorothy and Dan Weaver, of Minster; 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; sister, Audrey and Ted Robbins, New Berne, NC; sisters-in-law, Eileen Holtzhauer, Rochester, NY, and Jean Holtzhauer, Tipp City.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Tom Holtzhauer and John Holtzhauer.

Mary was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster,and a graduate of Minster High School. She had worked at the Wooden Shoe Brewery. Mary loved to player cards, golfing and following the Cincinnati Reds. She thoroughly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in St. Augustine Church, with the Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster.

Memorial donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice.

