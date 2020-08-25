1/1
Mary Patricia (Kindell) Richardson
1934 - 2020
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Mary Patricia (Kindell) Richardson, age 85, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH passed away on August 7, 2020 at her daughter's residence.

Mary was born in Piqua, OH on December 31, 1934 to the late Erimine and Mary (Greenbaum) Kindell.

Mary is survived by her children: Don, Janet, Susan, and David (Delores) Richardson; grandchildren: Ashley and Olivia Richardson; sisters: Miriam Fotser, Shirley Peepels, Judy Locker, Connie (Rodger) Niday, Net Hawes, and Linda Kindell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Richardson; siblings: Bill, Bob, and Tom Kindell, Violet Glaser, and Phyllis Miller.

Private services were held at Ciriello-Carr Memorial Home and Mary's final resting place in Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
