PIQUA —Mary Jane Plank, age 81, of Piqua, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church. The family will receive friends 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.