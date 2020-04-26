DEGRAFF — Mary K. Pope, age 83, of DeGraff, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on April 28, 1936, to the late Henry and Gladys (Byer) Dowell. Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Dowell, Jim Dowell, Charles Dowell and Patricia Plikerd; and great-grandchildren, Liam Pope and Knox Pope.

On Dec. 23, 1950, in Richmond, Indiana, she married Eugene "Gene" Pope and he survives.

She is also survived by her sons, Ronald (Pam) Pope, of DeGraff, Jerry (Mary) Pope, of West Liberty, Steve (Kim Kies) Pope, of DeGraff, and Alan (Tonya) Pope, of Quincy; grandchildren, Heidi (Matt), Heather (Chad), Hollie (Scott), Shane (Tiffany) Kimmie (Tim), Stevie (Aimee), Brandon (Jessica), Carrie (Jamie), Brittany (Josh), Zachary, Scottie (Jamie), Justin (Nicole), and Ethan (Sammy); 29 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; a great-great-grandchild on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law. She loved spending time with her family, especially cooking and hosting large family dinners. Mary enjoyed playing Bingo, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, watching the "Golden Girls" and most of all, trying to keep Gene in line. All who loved and knew Mary will miss her.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St., DeGraff, Ohio. Pastor Ray Headings, along with Patrick Plikerd, will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Fairview Cemetery in Quincy.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the family asks that you be symptom free and keep social distancing, if attending Mary's services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Unique, Rare Chromosome and Gene Disorder, PO Box 639, Forest Park, IL, 60130-0639, USA, or www.rarechromo.org

