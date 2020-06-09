SIDNEY — Mary Estelle Price, 67, of Sidney, passed away at Wilson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born Nov. 7, 1952, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Jack and Roslyn Helena (Ross) Price and they are deceased.

Surviving is her significant other, Dave Faul; her daughter, Jackie Price and her husband, Jessie Hawes, of Sidney, Ohio; three grandchildren, Dylan, Chloe Rose and Estelle; two brothers, John Ross Price and Don Price, of Sidney, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

One brother, Gordy Price, is deceased.

She enjoyed music, in particular the Beatles, shopping, writing, and adored her daughter, her grandchildren, and her many friends and her beloved dog, Buster. She was a 1971 graduate of Sidney High School and was retired from Holloway. Mary will be truly missed by all.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH, 45365, from noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020. A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joe LeMaster, officiating.

Social distancing guidelines will be expected from all attendees, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that if you have or exhibit any of the symptoms of COVID, please express your condolences online at the funeral home website.

Memorial contributions may be made for a memory plaque at Memory Gardens.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio, is honored to be handling the funeral arrangements for the Price family.