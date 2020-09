PIQUA — Mary B. Sammons, 83, of Piqua, passed away at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.