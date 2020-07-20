Mary Schmiesing

FORT LORAMIE — Mary D. (Hilgefort) Pleiman Schmiesing, age 92, of Lane Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Sunday evening, July 19, 2020, at the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, Ohio.

She was born March 20, 1928, near Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Henry and Lena (Gaier) Hilgefort. On July 9, 1949, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie, Mary was married to Joseph Pleiman, who preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 1976. On Nov. 23, 1979, also at St. Michael Church, Mary was married to Cletus Schmeising, who preceded her in death on April 1, 2010.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald Pleiman and Mary Lynn Murphy, of Piqua, and Gary and Karen Pleiman, of Sidney; six grandchildren, Shelly and Mark Kemper, Nicole and Corey Gasson, Aaron and Elizabeth Pleiman, Craig Pleiman and Jillian Kinney, Eric and Ashley Pleiman, Leslie and Aaron Boyer; 19 great-grandchildren; 11 stepchildren, Barbara and Dennis Marchal, of Springboro, Gerald Schmiesing, of Sidney, Eunice and Mike Ernst, of Minster, Bill Schmiesing, of Piqua, David and Diane Schmiesing, of Springboro, Richard and Cindy Schmiesing, of Sidney, Jane and Larry Henderson, of Craig, Colorado, Diane and Dennis Hoying, of Troy, Fred and Becky Schmiesing, of Minster, Mark and Brenda Schmiesing, of Sidney, Ron and Kim Schmiesing, of Houston, Pam and Tom Kerrigan, of Sidney, amd Jo Schmiesing, of Piqua, and numerous stepgrand and great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in-law also survive.

She was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Pat Pleiman, and two stepdaughters-in-law, Cindy Schmiesing and Gladys Schmiesing; three siblings, Henry Hilgefort, Robert Hilgefort and Richard and Joan Hilgefort, along with sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Garold Sanders, Rosemary and Paul Christman and Norman and Helen Pleimann, as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

Mary retired in 1979 from Fort Loramie Local School where she had been a cook for nearly 20 years. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and had been past president of St. Ann's Ladies Sodality. She was also an election poll worker. Mary enjoyed playing cards, ball room dancing and supporting her grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.

Friends may call Wednesday 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Social distancing will be required at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad or charities of choice.

