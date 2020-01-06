BRADFORD — Mary Elizabeth Spurgeon, age 70 of Bradford, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy surrounded by family and loved ones.

Mary was born in Piqua on March 15, 1949, to the (late) James Carter and Kathleen Elizabeth (Denny) Spurgeon; a graduate of Piqua High School, Class of 1968; retired with 40-plus years of service with Emerson Climate Technologies, Sidney; a member of AMVETS Post 66, Covington; enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, camping, playing bingo, family gatherings and loved to cook and was "always trying to feed someone."

Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Floyd Allen Spurgeon who died Dec. 30, 2019; and brother, James Denny Ostendorf.

Mary is survived by her three children, Kathleen and Glenn Wheat, of Piqua, Jason and Melissa Spurgeon, of Bradford, Casey and Danielle Spurgeon, of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Brittany and Austin Palmer, Cody Allen Wheat, Colton Allen Spurgeon, Fenix Carter Spurgeon, Hurley James Spurgeon, Boston Ray Spurgeon and Lincoln Allen Spurgeon; three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Owen and Caroline Palmer; two sisters and brother-in-law, Pamela Ann and Howard Lambert, of Piqua, and Diann Bricker, of Piqua; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life and gathering of Family and Friends, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford and will be 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bradford Fire and Rescue Department.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.