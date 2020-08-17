Mary Vidmar-Gearhart

SIDNEY — The Rev. Mary Burton Vidmar-Gearhart, of Sidney, died peacefully at Fair Haven on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

She was born on July 6, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, as the youngest child of Burton Stuart Floraday and Florence Helen Lomas.

She is survived by her husband Edwin F. Gearhart; her daughter, Althea (Jeff), of Edina, Minnesota, her son, Donn (Brook) Bidmar, of Cinncinati; six grandchildren, Toner, Sander, Maren and Inga Ohe and Miriam and Robin Vidmar; and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Hugh and Richard, nephew, Patrick, and niece, Nancy.

A former sister of Notre Dame who attended Notre Dame Academy, Mary Manse College and Western Kentucky University, Mary was a proud English teacher for a number of years before answering a call to serve the church again after attending the University of Notre Dame and receiving a Master's of Divinity. She was proud to be ordained an Episcopal priest in 2001 and served in Cincinnati and Harrison, Ohio; North Brookfield, Massachusetts and East Liverpool, Ohio. She also helped out at St. Mark's in Sidney.

Well done worship services were very important to her. She loved art, good music and crime shows. She never fully recovered from an auto accident on her honeymoon in 2016 and lately had prayed for God to take her home.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Sidney, Ohio, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Elizabeth Kelly officiating, with visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

The family asks that any memorials go to Wilson Hospice, Fairhaven or St. Mark's.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney, Ohio is handling the funeral arrangements and condolences may be expressed on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.