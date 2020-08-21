Mary Wehrle

SIDNEY — Mary Kathleen "Casey" Wehrle, 86, of Sidney passed away Aug. 20, 2020.

She was born on May 30, 1934, the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence (Danaher) Byrne. Casey is survived by her husband of 63 years, Paul W. Wehrle.

She is survived by five children, Peggy (Bill) Jacob, Tom (Deb) Wehrle, Joe (Andrea) Wehrle, Dan (Karen) Wehrle and Kathy (Kevin) Gillman; 16 grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Krafcik, Dan (Libby) Jacob, Ryan (fiancé- Shay) Jacob, Michael (Mary Beth) Jacob, Nicholas, Ben and Cameron Wehrle, Lexi, Brad and Jenna Wehrle, Wesley, Danielle, John and Nicole Wehrle and Kaitlin and Kara Gillman; six great-grandchildren, Caroline and James Krafcik, Charlotte, Alex and Jonah Jacob, Thomas Jacob. Another great-grandchild is soon to be born. Also surviving are five siblings, Aggie (Bob) Cogan, Tom (Kathy) Byrne, Margie (Gene) Horman, Janet (Mike) Ott and Patty (Paul) Korte, and sister in law, Ruthelyn Schneider.

Casey was preceded in death by brother, John Byrne.

Casey retired as a registered nurse from the obstetrics department of Wilson Memorial Hospital in 1994. She was a devoted nurse for over 35 years. Casey was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and of the Alter Rosary Sodality. She enjoyed country living to the fullest, especially gardening, raising animals and mowing as well as competing at the county fair with her baked goods. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly and treasured all her family and friends. We were blessed by her kindness and generosity.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with the Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may visit Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church or Ohio Living Dorothy Love in Casey's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Wehrle family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.