BOTKINS — Mary Kathryn Ann Yahl, 83, of Botkins, died 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Auglaize Acres.

She was born March 27, 1936, in Glynwood, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Alodia (Oen) Brown, who preceded her in death. On Jan. 5, 1957, she married William R. "Bill" Yahl, and he died May 12, 2012.

She is survived by six children, Annie Yahl, Wapakoneta, Ruth (John) Winters, Tempe, Arizona, Mike (Teri) Yahl, Fryburg, Katie (Ronald) Schipper, Botkins, Lisa (Scott) Aufderhaar, Botkins, and Roy (Lisa) Yahl, Lima; 16 grandchildren, John Edward (Alicia) Winters, Michael (Meghan) Winters, Ryan Yahl, Kim (Nate) Kreitzer, Aaron, Matt and Joe Schipper, Seth, Ben, Lily, Logan and Cole Aufderhaar, Nick Bailey, Josh, Jacob and Maddi Yahl; four great-grandchildren, John Arthur, Clara, Holly and Elaine Mary; nine siblings, the Rev. Harold Brown, Bellevue, Ohio, Alvin Brown, New Bremen, Ann Leinweber, St. Marys, Agnes (Clete) Schmerge, LaSalle, Colorado, the Rev. Joe Brown, Carthagena, Ohio, John (Pam) Brown, Celina, David (Jeannette) Brown, St. Marys, Virgil (Ellen) Brown, Moulton, Ohio and Theresa (Dick) Ramga, Wapakoneta; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ruth Brown, Robert Yahl, Joseph (Connie) Yahl, Eugene (Janice) Yahl, Judy Yahl, Sam Doseck and Jim Clements; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Anthony Brown, Francis Brown and Paul Brown.

Mary was a homemaker and taught third grade at St. Joseph Elementary School from 1955-1956. She was valedictorian of her 1954 class at St. Joseph High School, and attended the St. Joseph College, Cincinnati. Mary was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and taught CCD classes for 30 years. She had served on parish council and was a member of the Ladies Sodality of the church. Mary was an avid sports fan, especially The Ohio State University Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds, and March Madness. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending their various actvivites.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Botkins. Burial is to follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins.

The family will receive family and friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, and 9 to 9:45 a.m., Monday, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route 501) Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Precious Blood Retirement Fund or the Right to Life of Shelby County.

