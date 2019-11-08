JACKSON CENTER — Mary Jane Zwiebel, 79, of Jackson Center, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

She was born in Shelby County, Ohio, on April 20, 1940, to the late Lester and Glenna (Harlamert) Fogt. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Tim Fogt.

On June 30, 1962, Mary married Jerry L. Zwiebel in Kettlersville, Ohio, and he survives, along with their two sons, Jeffrey Zwiebel and Mark (Amy) Zwiebel; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Julie (Steve) Kettler; two brothers, Tom (Janice) Fogt and Alan (Kathy) Fogt; a sister-in-law, Nadene Fogt; and many nieces and nephews.

An avid bingo player, Mary had worked at McDonald's in Minster.

Per Mary's request, no public services will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Mary's memory, to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.