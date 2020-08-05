1/
Matthew Berning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS — Matthew J. Berning, age 44, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

Born June 10, 1976, in Lima, he grew up in Botkins and Lima. He resided in Columbus with the love of his life, Stephanie Pemberton. Matt was a loving and devoted father. He will be remembered for his huge heart and sarcastic sense of humor.

He was a graduate of Shawnee High School and The Ohio State University; and was owner of MJB Construction.

Matt is survived by his parents, Dennis J. Berning and Rita (Doll) and Thomas Easter; grandparents, Donald and Barbara Doll. His blended family includes children, Kirsten (Joe Romanoff) Berning-Murray and her sister, Kaitlin Sacher; Leah Berning and her sister, Olivia Wanzer; Nash Berning (age 3); granddaughter, Mila Romanoff; siblings, Andrea (Shawn) Hufstedler, Emily (Matthew) Grant, Dustin (Sirena) Symonds, Aaron Berning, and Taylor Berning.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Elmer and Ruth Berning, and granddaughter, Harper Romanoff.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com. In lieu of flowers, a A GoFundMe account to support his children has be created.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved