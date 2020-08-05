Matthew Berning

COLUMBUS — Matthew J. Berning, age 44, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.

Born June 10, 1976, in Lima, he grew up in Botkins and Lima. He resided in Columbus with the love of his life, Stephanie Pemberton. Matt was a loving and devoted father. He will be remembered for his huge heart and sarcastic sense of humor.

He was a graduate of Shawnee High School and The Ohio State University; and was owner of MJB Construction.

Matt is survived by his parents, Dennis J. Berning and Rita (Doll) and Thomas Easter; grandparents, Donald and Barbara Doll. His blended family includes children, Kirsten (Joe Romanoff) Berning-Murray and her sister, Kaitlin Sacher; Leah Berning and her sister, Olivia Wanzer; Nash Berning (age 3); granddaughter, Mila Romanoff; siblings, Andrea (Shawn) Hufstedler, Emily (Matthew) Grant, Dustin (Sirena) Symonds, Aaron Berning, and Taylor Berning.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Elmer and Ruth Berning, and granddaughter, Harper Romanoff.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account to support his children has be created.