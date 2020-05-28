PIQUA — Matthew A. Grigsby, 39, of Piqua, passed away Saturday, May 24, 2020, in Piqua. He was born July 22, 1980, in Troy to Ronald Grigsby, of Troy, and Linda (Renner) Grigsby Lawson, of Sidney. He married Sara M. Skelly Aug. 29, 2015, in Greenville, and she survives. In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by three children, Mason Grigsby, Matthew Meiring and McKayla Meiring, all of Piqua; and two sisters, Rachel (Brian) Allen and Michelle (Brian) Noftsger, all of Sidney. Matt was a 1998 graduate of Sidney High School and the Upper Valley Career Center. He grew up in the World Missions for Christ Church of Sidney and attended Ginghamsburg Church. He worked for the Spinnaker Coating Company. He was active with the mission of Celebrate Recovery in Piqua. He enjoyed his family and will be deeply missed by them and his many friends. A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, with the Rev. Mark Strunk officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Celebrate Recovery c/o Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., P. O. Box 55, Piqua, OH 45356. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.