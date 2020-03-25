SIDNEY — Matthew Jason Zircher passed away on March 24, 2020, from natural causes at his home.

He was born May 28, 1971, to the late Susan (Rismiller) Marrs and Bernard Zircher, who survives in Fort Loramie.

Matthew is survived by parents, Bernard and Joy Zircher; brothers, Kevin P. (Marcella) Zircher, of Sidney, Nicholas L. (Sara) Zircher, of Fort Loramie, and Brian N. (Caitlyn) Zircher, of Summerville, South Carolina; and brother-in-law Steve Sherman of Yorkshire, Ohio.

He loved his nieces and nephews immensely! Kelsey Zircher, Jennifer (Casey) Benge, Marcus (Savannah) Wickman, Brent Sherman, Levi Sherman, Lauren Sherman, Bailey Sherman, Adam Zircher, Joslyn Zircher, Graham Zircher, Maeve Zircher; and great-nieces and nephew, Madison Morgan, Wyatt Benge and Olivia Benge.

Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Susan Marrs; and sister, Michelle D. Sherman.

Matt graduated from Russia High School in 1989. He received a bachelor's degree in Sports Management from the University of Dayton and later received a master's degree in Education from Wright State University.

Matt worked for Wright State and UNOH in a sports-related career that he loved. He also worked for the Dayton Dragons Baseball team as an official scorer. He was a constant presence in the Shelby County sports, covering the games for the newspaper and online media in his spare time. He also developed and maintained the Shelby County Athletic League website. Matt enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The Bart Doseck family held a special place in Matt's life.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to hold a celebration of Matt's life at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

The family has recommended making memorial contributions to your local youth sports programs in Matt's memory.

Condolences may be made to Matt's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.