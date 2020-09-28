HOUSTON — Maxine Mary (Braun) Baumer, age 92, formerly of state Route 48, Houston, passed away of natural causes late Friday evening, Sept. 25, 2020, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney, Ohio.

She was born Oct. 30, 1927, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Fank and Louise (Loux) Braun. On April 28, 1951, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Maxine married Andrew C. Baumer, who preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 2007.

She is survived by a foster son, Robert and Tracy Grisez, of Magnolia, Kentucky, along with two of three grandchildren, Weston Vance, Trevor Vance and the late Katie Grisez; four of 12 siblings, Gilbert and Dorothy Braun, of Houston, Arnold and Carol Braun, of Anna, Mary Alice Sanders, of Fort Loramie, and Mary Ann and Gary Jarell, of Plain City; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille Hoying, of Wapakoneta, Bernard Steinke, of Moore Haven, Florida, Bill and Marietta Kenzik, of Algoma, Wisconsin, and Wilma Baumer, of McCartyville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by eight siblings, Roger and Rose Braun, Adrian and Janet Braun, Harry Braun, Ardeen and Odella Braun, Audrey Steinke, Irvin and Philena Braun, Beulah and George Hibner and Arlene Kenzik, as well as brothers-in-law, Tom Hoying, Clem Sanders and Lawrence Baumer.

Mrs. Baumer was a dedicated homemaker and farm wife. She had also been employed 18 years at Marwil Products Co. in Fort Loramie until retiring in 1988. She was previously employed 10 years at Stolle Corp. in Sidney. She had been a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and was active in the Rosary Alter Society. She also belonged to the Houston Community Center. In her leisure, Maxine enjoyed making baby blankets, hundreds of rosaries and playing cards.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Newport with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to the Houston Rescue and Fire Departments or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.