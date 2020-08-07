WAPAKONETA — Maxine E. Scott, 84, of Wapakoneta, died 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Heritage Manor, Minster, Ohio.

She was born March 19, 1936, in Duchouquet Township, Auglaize County, the daughter of Ferd E. and Lettie E. (Graham) Doseck, who preceded her in death. On June 9, 1979, she married Glenn E. Scott, and he died Oct. 10, 2009.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen Copeland, Sidney, Ohio; stepchildren, Ambert (Elizabeth) Scott, Wapakoneta, and Phyllis Dew, Wapakoneta; grandsons, James (Patti) Withrow Jr., Anna, Ohio, and Jeremy (Jenny) Withrow, DeGraff, Ohio; six great-grandchildren, Morgan, Caleb, Jimmy, Courtney, Valerie and and Eric; and several nieces and nephews including, Mary Ruck, Wapakoneta.

She was preceded in death by a son, David Joseph Copeland, a stepson, Timothy E. Scott, a grandson, Jason Withrow, and four sisters, Eileen Tschuor, Colleen Schulte, Dorothy Merricle, and Esther Burger.

Maxine retired from the Copeland Corp., Sidney. She was a 60-year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 91, Ladies' Auxiliary, Wapakoneta. Her hobbies included puzzles, word search, and caring for her cats.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Gary Bragg officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m., until time of the service, Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Council on Aging.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.