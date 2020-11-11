1/1
McKinzie Marie Noggler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share McKinzie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

QUINCY — McKinzie Marie Noggler, 17, of Quincy, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born in Sidney, Ohio on March 27, 2003, a daughter to Shawn Michael Noggler and Kayela Marie (Kendall) Orsborne.

Kinzie is survived by her mother and step-father, Kayela (Justin) Orsborne; father and step-mother, Shawn (Tosha) Noggler; 9 siblings, Hailey Noggler, Austin Noggler, Eliza Noggler, Cody Callahan, Tyler Callahan, Chelsea Hicks, Hayley Hicks, Lindsie Orsborne, and Kirsten Orsborne; maternal grandparents, Bruce (Kinzie's best friend) and Krystene Kendall; paternal grandparents, James and Marilyn Wycuff, Michael and Rebecca Rinderle, and Kevin and Deborah Robbins; special aunt and uncle, Scott and Kari Jackson; special cousins, Ethan, Kaitlyn, and Lillian Jackson; several additional aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her godmother, Julie Lewis. She was preceded in death by her godfather, Adam Huelskamp; and her great grandmother, Mildred Wibel.

Kinzie was a senior at Riverside High School where she played trumpet in the band and was mascot for the basketball team. She enjoyed working at Burger King in Sidney and especially spending time with her friends and family.

The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street in DeGraff. A funeral service will be held at

12 noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Quincy, Ohio with a procession escort provided by Crusaders for Children.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Kinzie's memory, to the Noggler family in care of Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, P.O. Box 368, DeGraff, Ohio 43318.

Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Degraff is honored to serve the Noggler family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DARING & SANFORD OF DEGRAFF
210 W. Hayes St.
DeGraff, OH 43318
937-585-5723
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved