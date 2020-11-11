QUINCY — McKinzie Marie Noggler, 17, of Quincy, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born in Sidney, Ohio on March 27, 2003, a daughter to Shawn Michael Noggler and Kayela Marie (Kendall) Orsborne.

Kinzie is survived by her mother and step-father, Kayela (Justin) Orsborne; father and step-mother, Shawn (Tosha) Noggler; 9 siblings, Hailey Noggler, Austin Noggler, Eliza Noggler, Cody Callahan, Tyler Callahan, Chelsea Hicks, Hayley Hicks, Lindsie Orsborne, and Kirsten Orsborne; maternal grandparents, Bruce (Kinzie's best friend) and Krystene Kendall; paternal grandparents, James and Marilyn Wycuff, Michael and Rebecca Rinderle, and Kevin and Deborah Robbins; special aunt and uncle, Scott and Kari Jackson; special cousins, Ethan, Kaitlyn, and Lillian Jackson; several additional aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her godmother, Julie Lewis. She was preceded in death by her godfather, Adam Huelskamp; and her great grandmother, Mildred Wibel.

Kinzie was a senior at Riverside High School where she played trumpet in the band and was mascot for the basketball team. She enjoyed working at Burger King in Sidney and especially spending time with her friends and family.

The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street in DeGraff. A funeral service will be held at

12 noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Quincy, Ohio with a procession escort provided by Crusaders for Children.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Kinzie's memory, to the Noggler family in care of Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, P.O. Box 368, DeGraff, Ohio 43318.

Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Degraff is honored to serve the Noggler family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.