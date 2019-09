SIDNEY – Melba Jane (Tidwell) Copeland, 82, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 1:20 p.m. at her daughter's residence in Tipp City.

Graveside services will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio, with Rev. Philip K. Chilcote officiating. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.