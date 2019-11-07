WAPAKONETA — Melba M. (Rausch) Lunz, 86, of Wapakoneta, died 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor with her husband at her side.

She was born Dec. 16, 1932, in South Dakota, the daughter of the Rev. Leonard and Bertha (Blumenschein) Rausch, who preceded her in death. Her family moved to the Wapakoneta area in 1939. On June 18, 1950, in St. John's Lutheran Church, Pusheta Road, she married Herbert P. Lunz, and he survives.

Other survivors include, children, Mark (Linda) Lunz, St. Marys, Beth (Don) King and Dawn (Dan) Meyer, both of Botkins, and Glen (Kathy) Lunz, Honea Path, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kelly (David) Simms, Craig (Lindsey) Lunz, Stacy (Tim) Smith, Angela (Darin) Bronestine, Adam (Kylie Hamp) King, Eric (Jenny) Meyer, Jodi (Tom) Poeppelman, Jill (Adam) Smith, Heath (Kathleen) Rider and Andy (Amy) Lunz; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Koch, Lois (Vern) Bischoff, Leon (Nita) Rausch, Carl (Peg) Rausch and Lillian (Doug) Grodi; a sister-in-law, Milly Lunz; and and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erika Lunz, a sister, Phyllis (Reuben) Lunz, a brother-in-law, Lester Koch, a brother, Paul (Dorothy) Rausch, a sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Helen (Aldo) Elsass, Leonard Lunz and Melvin Lunz.

A homemaker, Melba made cakes for weddings and other occasions for over 60 years. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sidney. She also played the organ at church for many years. Melba enjoyed writing poems and songs with music.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Sat. Nov. 9, 2019, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 300 W. Mason Road, Sidney, with Pastor David Weirauch officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pusheta Road.

The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route 501), Wapakoneta, and one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Redeemer Lutheran Church, or the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Ohio District.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.