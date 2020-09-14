1/1
Melba Spencer
SIDNEY — Melba Geraldine Murray Spencer, age 88, of Sidney, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Briceville, Tennessee, on May 8, 1932, to the late Wayne and Minnie (Marlow) Lloyd.

Melba is survived by children, Danny (Linda) Murray, Wade Murray, Glenna (Bob) Broaddrick, Waylan (Mona) Murray, Dianne Murray and Donnie (Penni) Murray, all of Sidney, and Tommy (Rhonda) Murray, of Troy; one sister, Faye Griffith, of Lafollette, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Lee Murray and Forest Spencer; one son, Billy Ray Murray; one grandson, Steve Murray; four brothers and two sisters.

Melba was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved going to church and reading her Bible. Melba also enjoyed cleaning things and spending time with her family and friends.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home in Sidney with funeral service immediately following with Pastor Ray Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
