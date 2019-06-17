SIDNEY – Melinda "Ginger" K. Curtner, 76, of Sidney, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2:32 p.m. at her brother's residence, who provided her with the most loving care possible.

She was born on April 8, 1943, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Wiford) Curtner.

Ginger is survived by brother, Larry Curtner, of Sidney; nephew, David (Jennie) Curtner, of Sidney; niece, Julie Curtner, of Sidney; six great-nephews/nieces; one great-great-niece and a great-great-little one on the way.

Ginger retired after 34 years working faithfully for the former Stolle Corp. as a switch board operator. She also worked at the former Wagner Manufacturing in Sidney. Ginger always planned her vacations around going to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to watch her beloved Packers. Her favorite players were Ezra Johnson, James Lofton, Chester Marcol, Ray Nitschke, Reggie White, Brett Favre, Max McGee and most of all Cherry and Bart Starr. Her whole family loves the Pack. Go Pack Go!

Ginger was a fantastic person who had great morals and knew how to treat people. She loved life and could say thank you in her pleasant personality like no other. Even though she lived 76 years, she left this world way too early. Ginger had great values in life. You never heard anyone say anything against her. She loved God and life. She will be missed so much by every one that knew her. Ginger loved spending time with her family and friends. After her health declined, she struggled but gave her all. All her family and friends will miss you, Ging.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Rev. Mark Hina officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melinda "Ginger" Curtner name to Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be expressed to the Curtner's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.