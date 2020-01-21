Melissa Lemmon (1961 - 2020)
  • "We are so sorry to learn of Melissas death. Please know you..."
    - Larry and Judy Poppe
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
QUINCY — Melissa Jo Lemmon, age 58, of Quincy, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney, Ohio.

Born on Oct. 25, 1961, in Urbana, Melissa was the daughter of Donn R and Betty L (Haslett) Lemmon, who survive in Rosewood.

She is also survived by her son, Shay Donovan Goines-Lemmon, and her brother Jim (Sheryl) Lemmon.

Melissa was a 1980 graduate of Graham High School where she participated in the Falconettes Drill Team. She received an associate's degree in Culinary Arts from Columbus State. Melissa currently worked at AVI Honda in Anna as a chef and previously for Worthington Hills Country Club. She attended Myrtle Tree Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, Ohio, with Pastor Tom Walter presiding. Burial will follow in Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, Ohio.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

Donations in memory of Melissa may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
