Melvin Dalton
1956 - 2020
SIDNEY — Melvin W. Dalton, 64, of Sidney passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 1:43 p.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 8, 1956, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Woodrow and Elsie (Carr) Dalton.

He is survived by mother, Joyce Dalton; daughter, Amanda (George) Young, of Sidney; three grandchildren, Madison Young, Lakota Young and Adeline Young; five siblings, Mike (Linda) Dalton, of Texas, Janet Vordemark, of Florida, Kathy (Dan) Brown, Tim (Jaylnn) Dalton and David (Janet) Martin, all of Sidney and many nieces and nephews.

Melvin was preceded in death by sister, Debbie Dalton.

Mr. Dalton worked for many years as an auto detailer for Dan Hemm in Sidney. Melvin enjoyed watching videos, cooking and canning in his spare time.

A graveside service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Shelby Memory Gardens with Pastor Jeff Hill officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Dalton family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Shelby Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
