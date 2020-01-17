PIQUA — Melvin E. Kiser, age 95, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Piqua.

Born on Dec. 7, 1924, in Fletcher, Ohio, he was a son of the late Furman L. and Gladys A. (Kemp) Kiser. Mr. Kiser is survived by two sons, Ronald E. (Sharon) Kiser and Gregory R. Kiser; daughters, Deborah (Tom) Hill, Jean Kiser-Monroe and Sharon L. (J.D. Dodson) Mott; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and one stepgreat grandchild. He is also survived by two brothers, Roger and Furman (Shirley) Kiser Jr.; and three sisters, Mildred Levering, Dorothy Schultz, and Hazel Marie Franke.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Russell) Kiser on March 11, 2019, grandson, Shawn Hill, granddaughter Rebecca Kiser, a daughter-in-law, Terri Kiser, and brothers, Harold and Leonard Kiser, and a sister, Phyllis Taylor.

Mr. Kiser attended Conover High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Colorado in the Philippines. He was formerly employed by Monarck Machine of Sidney. He was also a member of the AmVet Post 66, and American Legion Post 84, both of Piqua, and Fraternal Order of Eagles 3998, Covington. Mr. Kiser enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, golf, cards, and the casino.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. on Monday with the Rev. Jack Chalk of the Hardin United Methodist Church presiding. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fletcher Cemetery, Fletcher, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Donations forms will be available in the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.