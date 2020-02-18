NAPLES, Fla. — Melvin Robert Puthoff, age 86, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Fort Loramie, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home in Naples.

He was born Nov. 23, 1933, in St. Patrick, Ohio, to the late Bernard and Bertha (Menker) Puthoff. He married Elizabeth Larger on Oct. 16, 1952, in St. Michael Church, Fort Loramie. She preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2014.

He is survived by children, Beverly and Gerald Weekley, Dayton, Cindra and Philip Kane, Basking Ridge, New Jersey, Deborah Puthoff, Atlanta, Georgia, and Linda and James Barks, Orlando, Florida; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Puthoff, Fort Loramie; sisters, Vera Woehrmyer, Minster, and Bonnie and Frank Turner, Fort Loramie.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis and Robert, five sisters, Corrine Francis, Lucille Puthoff, Mary Holthaus, Marjorie Rethman and Barbara Thieman, and grandson, Matthew Kane.

Both Melvin and Elizabeth were graduates of Fort Loramie High School in 1951 and became residents of Fort Loramie in 1956. They lived there until 1997 after which time they moved and became full time residents of Naples.

Mr. Puthoff was a graduate of the Skilled Trades Program for Aero Products Division of General Motors in Vandalia, Ohio. He was employed at Aero Products from 1952 until 1961, when their operation was moved to Indianapolis, Indiana. In 1962 he co-founded Wayne Trail Technologies (formerly Wayne Trail Tool and Die), a special equipment manufacturing company that is located in Fort Loramie. He served as director and officer for 50 years until Wayne Trail was sold to Lincoln Electric in 2012. He served as chairman of the Fort Loramie Planning Commission (26 years), was a charter member and served as an officer and director of the Fort Loramie Kiwanis Club (6 years), served as general chairman of Fort Loramie Fourth of July Celebration (5 years), officer and director of Building Committee for the Professional Building in Fort Loramie (4 years) and a life member of the Knights of Columbus.

Prior to moving to Naples, he was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Sidney. He served in the Army Reserves for three years during the 1950's and was a member of the Piqua Country Club for 26 years.

When moving to Naples in 1997, he became a member of the St. Williams Catholic Church, the Island Marina Boat Slip Association and the Imperial Golf Club. He served as an officer and director of the St. Laurent Condominium Association form 1998 to 2016 (18 years). Previously he served as an officer and director of the MPD Investment Company for 16 years, for the Island Marina Boat Slip Owners Association for 7 years and the Imperial Golf Club for 3 years. For the past 20 years he also served as an usher for the St. Williams Catholic Church, Naples.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, with the Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wilson Hospice Care, Sidney, Ohio, or Avow Hospice Naples, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.