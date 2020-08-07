1/1
Melvin Swiger
1954 - 2020
SIDNEY — Melvin "Mel" D. Swiger, age 65, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Melvin was born on Oct. 8, 1954, to Cecil and Barbara (Coate) Swiger, of Anna, Ohio.

Mel is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Amanda and Travis Voisard, Troy, Ohio; two sisters and brother-in-law, Cynthia and Jerry Snyder, Tipp City, Ohio, and Beverly Monroe, Sidney, Ohio; one brother and sister-in-law: Jerry and Twi Swiger, Maplewood, Ohio; three grandchildren, David and Krissie Neal, Matthew Neal and Makayla Neal; and two great-grandchildren, Savannah Neal and Sophie Neal.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Welty, and brother-in-law, Lee Monroe.

Mel graduated from Jackson Center High School and worked for Leroy's Compressor in Sidney for 30 years. Mel genuinely loved life. He enjoyed socializing and being with his friends and family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio, with Chaplain Teresa McClennon officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson, Ohio.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Sowers Funeral Home
646 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-1647
