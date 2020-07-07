1/1
Merilyn Borchers
RUSSIA — Merilyn G. Borchers, age 79, of Russia, Ohio, died at 10 p.m. Monday July 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Jan. 6, 1941, in Darke County to the late Lewis E. and Martha E. (Baltes) Wagaman. She married Edward Borchers on July 14, 1962, at St. Remy Church, Russia. He survives in Russia.

She is also survived by children, Michele Stoltz, Englewood, Ohio, Doug and Beth Borchers, Russia, Dave and Nicki Borchers, Russia, and Kim and Darrin Poeppelman, Maria Stein; 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, John and Betty Wagaman, Versailles; in-laws, Jim York, Versailles, Erna and Charles Voisard, Russia, Carolyn Joseph, Dayton, Joan and John Glaser, Beavercreek, Jerry Borchers, Russia, Judie and Ron Stauffer, Versailles, Don and Treva Borchers, Russia, and Greg and Carol Borchers, Russia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by grandson, Andrew Poeppelman, sister, Ann York, brother, Mike Wagaman, sister-in-law, Sue Borchers, and brother-in-law, Emmett Joseph.

She was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. She was a founding member of the Russia Ladies Park Group to generate funds for Russia's first children's community playground. Merilyn was also a member of local tennis and bridge clubs, where she made many lasting friendships.

She established the Edward and Merilyn Borchers Family Foundation and volunteered with local families to support children with disabilities. The care of her family was her life's priority. Merilyn gave herself wholeheartedly through her presence and encouragement at all her children's and grandchildren's events. Her humble acts of service at family gatherings often went unnoticed, but the love she had for her family never did.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, with the Rev. Martin Fox, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia. Social distancing will be observed during the viewing and Mass.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to RACK Random Acts of Christian Kindness, Wilson Hospice and Rustic Hope.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
555 S. Liberty St.
Russia, OH 45363
937-526-4200
