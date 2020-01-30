NEW BREMEN — Michael W. Bushman, age 55, of New Bremen, died on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 1:15 a.m. at his residence after a well fought battle with cancer.

He was born on May 12, 1964, in St. Marys, the son of the late William H. Bushman Jr. and Betty Jean A. (Wittenbrink) Bushman, who survives in New Bremen. On Sept. 8, 1990, he married Monica C. Mohrman, and she survives in New Bremen.

Also surviving is a son, Adam Bushman, of New Bremen, and his siblings, Robyn (Dana) Tiderington, of Springhill, Florida, Jacqueline (Greg) Hurney, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Tammy (Don) Oliver, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Teresa (James) Booth, of New Bremen, and a number of special nieces and nephews.

Along with his father, Mike was preceded in death by an infant sister, Vickie L. Bushman.

Mike was a 1982 graduate of New Bremen High School, and was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. He owned and operated Bushman Bicycles for many years before retiring due to his health in 2019. In his spare time, he enjoyed taking vacations, fishing, playing bingo, watching Nascar races, and dabbled in the catering business as he had a passion for cooking. His favorite pastime was enjoying a cold beverage while spending time with his family and friends. Mike will always be remembered as someone who never gave up, and for being a selfless individual who always put other's needs ahead of his own.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, with the Rev. Becky Erb Strang and Pastor Dee Schroer officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mike can be made to the Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital.

The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.