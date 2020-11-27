1/1
Michael C. Heckler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY—Michael C. Heckler, age 71, of Sidney, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born February 26, 1949 in Sidney, to the late Cletus Heckler and Mary (Stengel) Heckler. On February 23, 1974, he married the light of his life, Patricia (Monger) Heckler. She preceded him in death December 4, 2018.

Michael is survived by sons; Chris (Megan) Heckler of Columbus, Derek (Amy) Heckler of Columbus, grandchildren; Tim, Alexander, Sophie Heckler, brother, Nick Heckler of Sidney, sisters; Doris Richards of Troy and Martha Weber of Troy.

Michael was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Sidney. He was a 1967 graduate of Holy Angels High School in Sidney; he attended Edison and was a graduate of Wright State University. He was employed as an accountant for many years. He enjoyed fishing, model cars, and was a classic car enthusiast. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds, and Bengals fan. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.

There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at the discretion of the family. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the Shelby County Retired Teachers Association in Michael's memory.

On line memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved