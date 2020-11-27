SIDNEY—Michael C. Heckler, age 71, of Sidney, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born February 26, 1949 in Sidney, to the late Cletus Heckler and Mary (Stengel) Heckler. On February 23, 1974, he married the light of his life, Patricia (Monger) Heckler. She preceded him in death December 4, 2018.

Michael is survived by sons; Chris (Megan) Heckler of Columbus, Derek (Amy) Heckler of Columbus, grandchildren; Tim, Alexander, Sophie Heckler, brother, Nick Heckler of Sidney, sisters; Doris Richards of Troy and Martha Weber of Troy.

Michael was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Sidney. He was a 1967 graduate of Holy Angels High School in Sidney; he attended Edison and was a graduate of Wright State University. He was employed as an accountant for many years. He enjoyed fishing, model cars, and was a classic car enthusiast. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds, and Bengals fan. He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.

There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at the discretion of the family. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the Shelby County Retired Teachers Association in Michael's memory.

