Michael Duckro
1962 - 2020
SIDNEY — Michael James Duckro, 58, 108 Jackson St., passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

He was born on March 14, 1962, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Keith Brent Duckro and Judith Eleanor (Rike) Duckro, who survives in Sidney.

Michael is survived by five children, Jon, Justin, Jordan, Jared and Andrew Duckro, all of Sidney; seven grandchildren, MaKayla, Ashtin, Maddox, Sophia, McKenna, Quinten and Aiden; and three brothers, Marc (Kim) Duckro, of North Carolina, Matthew (Heidi) Duckro and Mitchell (Stacie) Duckro, both of Sidney.

Mike loved being out on his boat fishing. He also enjoyed softball and bowling. Entertaining others brought him the greatest joy as spending time with his family and friends was what mattered most.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Duckro family at www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
