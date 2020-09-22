SIDNEY — Michael James Duckro, 58, 108 Jackson St., passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

He was born on March 14, 1962, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Keith Brent Duckro and Judith Eleanor (Rike) Duckro, who survives in Sidney.

Michael is survived by five children, Jon, Justin, Jordan, Jared and Andrew Duckro, all of Sidney; seven grandchildren, MaKayla, Ashtin, Maddox, Sophia, McKenna, Quinten and Aiden; and three brothers, Marc (Kim) Duckro, of North Carolina, Matthew (Heidi) Duckro and Mitchell (Stacie) Duckro, both of Sidney.

Mike loved being out on his boat fishing. He also enjoyed softball and bowling. Entertaining others brought him the greatest joy as spending time with his family and friends was what mattered most.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Duckro family at www.cromesfh.com.