QUINCY — Michael V. Edens, age 69, died on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 9:34 P.M. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

He was born on Aug. 1, 1950, in McGuffey, Ohio, to the late Adam Francis and Doris (Baughman) Edens. On May 5, 1974, he married Barbara Elaine Gentis and she survives in Qunicy.

Michael retired after 29 ½ years from CompAir LeRoi as a machinist and inspector. He spent six years in the Ada Unit of the Ohio National Guard. Michael was a 1969 graduate of Ada High School. He coached Summer Youth Sports in Quincy and DeGraff for 15 years and was a former 4-H adviser.

Also surviving are two sons, Mike Edens, of Pasco, Ohio and James Edens, of Quincy, Ohio; one daughter, Breanne (Rocky Neal) Edens, of Troy, Ohio; four grandchildren, Monica (Dalton) Shopshire, Katelyn (Anthony) Duckett, Auanna Marie Edens and Lainie Edens; four great-grandchildren, twins, Bristol Rae and Oakley Dingey, Corey Belt and Leeland Tavita Duckett; one sister, Susan Janette (Tony) Caldwell of Cardington, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by five sisters, Judy Ann Lawrence, Paula Elizabeth Smith, Sharon Marie Ray, Lori Jane Boyette and Carolyn Jean Courtney.

A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Alger Assembly of God Church, 7050 State Route 235, Alger, Ohio, with the Rev. Mark Andreasen and Pastor Mike Kurtis officiating. Burial will be in Roundhead Cemetery, Roundhead, Ohio.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church, from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Memorial contributions can be made to Quincy Sports Association, c/o of Civista Bank in Quincy, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger