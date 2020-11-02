SIDNEY — Michael Emerson Keckley, 71, of Sidney passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. Mike was born on February 20, 1949 in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Dwight and Virginia (Rush) Keckley.

Mike's life journey included being a music teacher, a business man, and a republican (Don't fret, he voted early!).

He leaves behind his fiancee and significant other, Sarah Howell, her children and grandchildren; his son, Phillip Keckley and his three children from North Carolina; stepson, James Keckley of North Carolina; nephews Kristopher (Heather) Nettnin of New York and Jonathan (Kara) Nettnin of New York; uncles, Harvey (Eleanor Jo) Keckley of Mt. Vernon, OH and Vernon Keckley of Hebron, OH; aunt Ruth (Jim) Elliott of Newark, OH; numerous beloved cousins, and lifelong best friend, Phil Frohna of Tampa, FL.

Mike was preceded in death by his son, Garren Keckley, sister, Patty Nettnin, aunts Edna (Leonard) White and Hazel (Bill) Harvey; and his beloved dog Payton.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial condolences may be expressed to Mike's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.