SIDNEY — Michael W. "Money Mike" Engle, age 34, of Sidney, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Michael was born on July 1, 1985, in Sidney, Ohio, to Ellen Engle Huggins and Jimmy (Sharon) Martin. He was the grandson of Jessie Stanfield.

Michael is survived by daughters, Adalyn Rose Engle and Emily Voisard; brothers, Jarad Sowders and Isaiah Huggins; and sisters, Makaylie Martin, and Heather Roller. He is also survived and loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James T. Martin, Rose Lee (Martin) Barnes and Michael Engle, sister, Makenzie Martin, and cousin, Christina "Baby Cakes" Swiger.

Michael attended Sidney High School. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Piqua. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football. He was an avid fan of NBA basketball.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Service to follow at 1 p.m. with Bishop Ted C. Willis Jr. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.

Donations may be made to the and/or FOA of Shelby County.

Online memories may be submitted at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.