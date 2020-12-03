1/2
Michael F. Pinson
SIDNEY — Michael F. Pinson, 73, of Sidney passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. He was born on July 15, 1947 in Panama City, Florida, the son of the late Frank and Betty (Whitt) Pinson.

On February 10, 2001 he married the former Kathryn Allinger, who survives along with four children, Michelle (Scott) Tidwell of New Carlisle, Chad (Jackie) Allen of Sidney, Seth (Kim) Allen of Zanesfield and Luke (Kristin) Allen of Sidney; eleven grandchildren, Shelby (Matthew), Madi (Ethan), Alan, Conner, Kyle (Brittney), Celeste, Bre, Ty, Grady, Kate and Samantha; six great-grandchildren, Shaylor, Justin, Audrey, Lyla, Addelynn and Savanah; and two brothers, Steven (Pam) Pinson of Sidney and David (Kathy) Pinson of Tennessee.

Michael was retired from NK Parts. He was a former member of J.C.'s, Mountain Men and the Great Miami Long Rifles. He played for 4 years for the former Sidney semi-professional Stinger Football Team. Michael was a life-long member of Sidney First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed painting and spending time with his family, all of whom will miss him dearly.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to Sidney First Church of th Nazarene or to SCARF in Michael's memory. Condolences may be made to the Pinson family at www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Memories & Condolences

