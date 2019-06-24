SIDNEY — Michael J. Filburn, age 74, of Sidney, passed away June 23, 2019, at the Crossroads Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Vandalia, Ohio.

Michael was born on May 27, 1945, in Sidney to the late Granville and Bridgett (McGowan) Filburn.

Michael is survived by brother, John Filburn, of Minster, sisters Cecelia (Gary) Grimm, of Newport, and Bernadette (Ruley) Filburn, of Minster, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Fisher) Filburn, brothers, Kenny Filburn and Joe Filburn, and brother-in-law, Vernon Ruley.

Michael ran Filburn's Restaurant at Lake Loramie for many years. He was very, very athletic, an excellent swimmer, and he enjoyed baseball and football.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.at St. Michael's Church in Fort Loramie which will be officiated by the Rev. Steven Shoup. Burial will follow immediately at the church cemetery.

Donations may be made to the family to help offset funeral costs.

Online memories may be submitted at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.