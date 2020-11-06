SIDNEY — Michael J. Sylvester, 66, of Sidney passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5:11 AM at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was born on November 10, 1953 in Greenville, Ohio, the son of the late John and Marie (Taylor) Sylvester. On May 23, 1980, Michael married the former Brenda Frazier, who survives.

He is survived by son, Shawn (Jackie) Burnham of Sidney, four grandchildren, Danielle Burnham, Hunter Murphy, John Murphy and Jace Murphy and brother, Steve (Marta) Sylvester.

Michael was preceded in death by sister, Susan Sylvester.

Mr. Sylvester retired after 15 years from Lochard Inc. working as a Plumber. Michael loved music in which he enjoyed going to concerts and playing on his drums. He enjoyed making model cars, fishing and watching drag races. He loved spending time with his dog, Max. Michael was a member of Sidney Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held Monday November 9, 2020 at 4 PM at Sidney Baptist Church 1322 E. Court St Sidney, OH 45365 with Pastor John Butts officiating. Friends may visit from 2 PM up until the time of the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sidney Baptist Church in Michael's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the Sylvester family at our website, www.cromesfh.com