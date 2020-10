PIQUA — Michael L. Kemp, 74, of Piqua, more recently of Columbus, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.