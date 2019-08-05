SIDNEY — Michael Joseph Shetterly, 40, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on June 7, 1979, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Michael Shetterly and Dawn (Johnson) Shetterly, who survives in Sidney.

Michael is survived by two daughters, Gwyneth and Lauryn Shetterly, both of Sidney; sister, Jennifer (Michael) Phillips, of West Chester; and grandmother, Joan Johnson, of Piqua.

Michael was a graduate of Sidney High School, class of 1998. Until his illness, he worked for many years for Kroger in Sidney. Michael enjoyed playing baseball growing up, watching movies and was a diehard Atlanta Falcons fan. His humor will be missed; as many know Michael was a master of sarcasm. Friends were important to him. Once you were a friend, you were a friend for life. And Michael never lost sight of what was most important to him, his girls. He continually doted on his daughters, how well they did in school and how proud of them he was.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Michael's memory.

Guestbook condolences may be expressed to the Shetterly family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.