FORT LORAMIE — Michael M. Utz, age 79, of East Lane Street, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Wednesday evening, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Southview Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born Dec. 18, 1940, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Charles and Alma (Zimmerman) Utz. On Sept. 8, 1962, at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia, Mike married Rita (Pleiman) Ut, who survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Lynn and Brett Sutherly, of Sidney, Susan Utz and fiance Mike Gowins, of Sidney, and Kristina and Greg Stang, of Fort Loramie; four grandchildren, Craig and Courtney Henman, Bradley and Erica Henman, Sara Stang and Chloe Stang; four stepgrandchildren, Taren and Ryan Hall, Myranda and Kyle Shipley, Kendall and Garret Lotz and Arielle and Rob Thompson; one great-grandson, Barrett Henman and seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Vanessa Schaub, Kaylee Shipley, Kinsley Shipley, Emma Lotz, Grant Lotz, Zoey Thompson and Hannah Thompson; two sisters, Joan and Adolf "Sonny" Meyer, of Newport, and Elizabeth Bayne, of Sidney; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth Pleiman, of Minster, Marciel and Joseph Kuhn, of Cary, North Carolina, Ruth Pleiman, of Russia, Marilyn and Richard Sherman, of Russia, John and Elaine Pleiman, of Tipp City, and Tom and Chris Pleiman, of Greenville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, James and Joann Utz and Mary Jean Utz; in-laws, August and LaVera Pleiman and brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald, Eugene and Mary and James Pleiman.

Mr. Utz was a 1958 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. He also acquired an associate degree in Business Administration from Miami Jacobs College in Dayton. Mike served in the Army National Guard during peacetime between the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired in 1993 from Alcoa Building Products of Sidney where he had been employed 33 Years.

Mike was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Remy K of C, the Fort Loramie American Legion, Minster Fraternal Order of Eagles and a lifetime member of Newport Sportsman's Club. He also belonged to the Fort Loramie Athletic Boosters and GYM Committee. Mike was devoted to his heavenly father and his family as well. He enjoyed golf, traveling, grooming the lawn and garden, and attending his grandchildren's school and athletic events.

A public Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment of cremains will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. Social distancing will be in practice at all funeral rites.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice, VITAS Hospice, St. Vincent DePaul or the National Right to Life c/o Carol Tobias.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.