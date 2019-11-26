YORKSHIRE — Michelle D. (Monnier) Sherman, age 48, of Coble Road, Yorkshire, passed away Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Hospice of Central Ohio OSU-IPU in Columbus, Ohio, following a two-year battle with cancer.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1971, in Sidney, Ohio. Her mother, Joy (Knouff) and Bernie Zircher, of Fort Loramie, and father, Delbert Monnier and Sandy Wheelock, of Troy survive.

On April 27, 1996, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Newport, Michelle married Steven P. Sherman, who survives along with four children, Brent, Levi, Lauren and Bailey Sherman, all at home; four stepbrothers, Matt Zircher, of Sidney, Kevin and Marcella Zircher, of Sidney, Nick and Sarah Zircher, of Fort Loramie, and Brian and Caitlyn Zircher, of Summerville, South Carolina; mother and father-in-law, Betty Lou and Paul Sherman, of Russia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Mike Wendel, of Maria Stein, Diane and Josh Keller, of Horatio, Lori and Chris Clune, of Maria Stein; and grandfather, Charles Knouff, of Sidney; as well as numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Doris June Knouff, Floyd and Sylvia Monnier and Elmer and Esther Zircher.

Michelle was a 1989 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She went on to study accounting at Toledo University and finished with an associate's degree from Wright State University in Dayton. She was a homemaker, dedicated to her family. Years ago, she had also been employed at the Dannon Company in Minster. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and had been a church daycare provider. Michelle enjoyed visiting and camping with the family at their cabin in Jackson, OH. She also enjoyed family hunting excursions.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood with the Rev. David Howard presiding. Interment will follow at St. Martin Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to the Darke County Cancer Association, Osgood Life Squad or .

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.