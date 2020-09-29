1/1
Mike Mullen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Mike Mullen became an angel on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1947, in Shelby County a son of the late Charles E and Betty F (Howell) Mullen. Mike is survived by his wife, Dorothy, whom he married on June 21, 1969; a son, Daniel E. (Dianna) Mullen, of Sidney; two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Mullen; a sister, Sharon Layton, and a brother, Patrick (Deb) Mullen, both of Sidney.

In addition to his parents, his brother-in-law, Warren Layton, preceded him in death.

Mike was a 1965 graduate of Houston High School. He earned his Bachelor degree at OSU and his Masters degree in Education from University of Dayton. He spent his career at Miami East Schools. He taught in Fletcher Elementary and later served as principal at the Conover and Staunton Schools. He retired in 1999.

A celebration of life will be held on at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike's memory to the Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373 and please make a line note for the Miami East Educational Foundation Fund.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio, is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suber-Shively Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Fletcher, OH 45326
(937) 368-2212
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved