1/3
Mike Napier
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Mike Napier, born Feb. 9, 1959, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Ulyssis Sr. and Faye "Muriel" Napier, passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 6, 2020.

Mike is survived by his beloved daughter, Chastity Purk, and granddaughters Ashlynn, Alivia and Amaya. He also leaves behind multiple siblings including Mrs. Gary Jones (Susie), Kathy (Steve) Ferree, Deke James (Sandy) Napier, Anita (Roger) Napier, Tracy (Brian) St. Meyers; sister in-law Phyllis Napier; and abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Ulyssis Jr. "Jack," Larry, and Phyllis Napier.

Mike was a former Marine and machinist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was never known to pass up a good beer. He was a member of the VFW 4874 in Piqua, Ohio, and the Eagles 1403 in Sidney, Ohio. He enjoyed retirement, which involved staying connected to friends and family and became known to many as the family chauffeur.

Mike's humorous good nature made him loved by many. He will be deeply missed. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to Mike's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved