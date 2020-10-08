SIDNEY — Mike Napier, born Feb. 9, 1959, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Ulyssis Sr. and Faye "Muriel" Napier, passed away peacefully in his home on Oct. 6, 2020.

Mike is survived by his beloved daughter, Chastity Purk, and granddaughters Ashlynn, Alivia and Amaya. He also leaves behind multiple siblings including Mrs. Gary Jones (Susie), Kathy (Steve) Ferree, Deke James (Sandy) Napier, Anita (Roger) Napier, Tracy (Brian) St. Meyers; sister in-law Phyllis Napier; and abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Ulyssis Jr. "Jack," Larry, and Phyllis Napier.

Mike was a former Marine and machinist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He was never known to pass up a good beer. He was a member of the VFW 4874 in Piqua, Ohio, and the Eagles 1403 in Sidney, Ohio. He enjoyed retirement, which involved staying connected to friends and family and became known to many as the family chauffeur.

Mike's humorous good nature made him loved by many. He will be deeply missed. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to Mike's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.