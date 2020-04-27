SIDNEY – Milburn Turner Jr., 64, of Sidney, passed away at 10:37 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on May 5, 1955, in Kenvir, Kentucky, the son of the late Milburn and Flora Lee (Hensley) Turner.

He is survived by siblings, Loraine (Arnold) Jones, Rod (Sue) Turner, Linda Russell, and Jerry (Wanda) Turner; sister-in-law, Sally Turner; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, James and Virgil Turner, and sister, Brenda Sue Turner.

Milburn was a man of God and had a strong faith in Jesus Christ as his savior. He enjoyed playing the card game, rook, cheering for the Los Angeles Rams, and rooting for Bill Elliot while watching NASCAR. Jr. absolutely loved his family and playing in the yard with his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco with Pastors Earnie and Bryan Jones officiating.

Memorial condolences may be expressed to Milburn's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.