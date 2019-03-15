VERSAILLES — Mildred M. (Gehret) Bensman, age 92, of Studer Road, Versailles, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at her residence Thursday evening, March 14, 2019.

She was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Willowdell, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Anna (Mueller) Gehret. On Aug. 21, 1948, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Mildred married Virgil J. Bensman, who preceded her in death on April 23, 2010.

She is survived by eight of 10 children, Shirley and Walter Broering, of St. Henry, Jerome and Marilyn Bensman, of Versailles, Irene and John Bruns, of Maria Stein, Mary Jane and Lester Homan, of New Bremen, John (deceased) and Marian Bensman, of Russia, Michael Bensman (deceased), Steve and Deb Bensman, of Versailles, Theresa and Philip Heitkamp, of New Bremen, Marlene and Steven Puthoff, of Versailles, Carl and Kathy Bensman, of Versailles and daughter-in-law, Teresa and Bill Gariety, of Wapakoneta; 35 grandchildren, 96 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Alfred and Rose Gehret, of McCartyville, Paul and Bernice Gehret, of North Star, Urban and Irene Gehret, of Frenchtown, Emma Rita and Dennis Heitkamp, of New Bremen, Edward and Mary Lee Gehret, of Willowdell, Cyril Gehret, of Osgood, and Mary Ann and John Keuther, of Egypt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances Gehret, of Fort Loramie, Mary Ann and Louis Grieshop, of Versailles, Eva Gehret, of Willowdell, Madonna Gehret, of Versailles, LeRoy and Rosemary Bensman, of Coldwater, Roland Bensman, of Versailles, and Elizabeth Walterbusch, of Maria Stein.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Bruce Bensman, and four infant great-granddaughters; four siblings, Lawrence, Vernon, Joseph and Anthony Gehret; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margie Gehret, Lester and Phyllis Bensman, Sharon Bensman, Ivo Walterbusch, Valinus "Slim" and Pat Bensman and Alvin and Joan Bensman.

Mrs. Bensman was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church and had been active in the former Daughters of Izabella. She was a dedicated homemaker known as the cookie grandma. She also enjoyed sewing and knotting blankets. In addition to making blankets for all of her family, Mildred and the "Mission Sewing" ladies provided nearly six thousand home-made blankets to various local, state, national and world relief charities since 1980.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Denis Church in Versailles, with the Rev. James Simons presiding. Interment will follow at St. Valbert Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday Monday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Darke County Right to Life or State of the Heart Hospice.

