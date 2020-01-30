MINSTER — Mildred Piening Borchers, age 87, of Minster, Ohio, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born March 24, 1932, in Minster to the late John and Edna (Schmiesing) Enneking. She married Roland J. Piening on March 28, 1951m in Minster, and he preceded her in death on June 15, 1998. She married Alfred Borchers on May 27, 2005m in Minster, and he survives.

She is also survived by children, Margaret and Jerome Eilerman, Minster Sandra and Christopher Jamieson, Racine, Wisconsin, Nancy Peltier, Peachtree, Georgia, James Piening, Minster, Mary and James Kemper, Minster, Jeffrey and Lisa Piening, Minster, and Beth Ranly, Minster; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; stepchildren: Pam Barga, Sam Borchers, Bill Borchers, Sue Pfarrer and Dave Borchers; brothers and sisters, Dorothy and John Roellgenm, Baldwyn, Mississippi, Evelyn Hogenkamp, Kettering, Ted and Barb Enneking, Minster, Thelma and Jim Helmig, Kettering, Ken and Kathy Enneking, Dayton, and Mark and Linda Enneking, McCartyville; and sister-in-law Doris Enneking. She was preceded in death by brother Ralph Enneking and infant sister Elizabeth Enneking.

Mildred was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Missionaries of the Precious Blood.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.